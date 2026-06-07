Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On June 7

Crews is hitting for a .211 BA, .262 OBP and .333 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored six runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (7-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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