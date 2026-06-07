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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On June 7

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Crews has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .211 BA, .262 OBP and .333 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored six runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (7-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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