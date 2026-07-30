Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Braves On July 30
Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Crews has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Crews is hitting for a .229 BA, .311 OBP and .395 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 34 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. Crews has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Grant Holmes (6-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.