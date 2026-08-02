Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Braves On Aug. 2

Crews is hitting for a .229 BA, .306 OBP and .390 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 35 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Braves have not yet named a starter.

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