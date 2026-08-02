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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Braves On Aug. 2

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Crews has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .229 BA, .306 OBP and .390 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 35 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Braves have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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