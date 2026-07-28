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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Blue Jays On July 28

Dylan Crews and the Washington Nationals will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Crews has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .228 BA, .309 OBP and .383 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 32 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crews has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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