Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On June 9

Cease is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, May 24 when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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