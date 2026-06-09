Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On June 9
Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Cease has -138 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Cease is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, May 24 when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.