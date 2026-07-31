Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Cardinals On July 31

Cease is 7-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed nine scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing just one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.