Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On June 15

May is 4-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.