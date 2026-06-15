Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Padres On June 15
Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, on Monday, June 15 at 7:45 p.m. ET. May has -172 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
May is 4-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up four hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.