Dustin May And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 29
Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:45 p.m. ET. May has +126 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
May is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.