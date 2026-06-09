Drew Romo And White Sox Face Braves On June 9

Romo is hitting for a .164 BA, .262 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Grant Holmes (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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