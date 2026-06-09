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Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox

Drew Romo

Chicago White Sox • #36 C

Drew Romo And White Sox Face Braves On June 9

Drew Romo and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Romo has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Romo is hitting for a .164 BA, .262 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Grant Holmes (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Romo

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