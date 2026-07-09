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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Yankees On July 9

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +124 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 7-4 with a 2.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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