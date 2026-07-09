Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Yankees On July 9

Rasmussen is 7-4 with a 2.78 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.