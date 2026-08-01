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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face White Sox On Aug. 1

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 9-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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