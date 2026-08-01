Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face White Sox On Aug. 1

Rasmussen is 9-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.