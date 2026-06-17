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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Play Dodgers On June 17

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 6-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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