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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On July 31

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Friday, July 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .279 BA, .371 OBP and .480 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .851, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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