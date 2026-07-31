Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On July 31

Baldwin is hitting for a .279 BA, .371 OBP and .480 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .851, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

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