Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Nationals On July 30

Baldwin is hitting for a .282 BA, .372 OBP and .485 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .857, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Mets.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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