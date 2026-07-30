Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Nationals On July 30
Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Baldwin is hitting for a .282 BA, .372 OBP and .485 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .857, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 59 runs. In 379 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Mets.
Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.