Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Nationals On Aug. 2

Baldwin is hitting for a .275 BA, .366 OBP and .471 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 61 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (8-4) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.