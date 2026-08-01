Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 1

Baldwin is hitting for a .275 BA, .366 OBP and .473 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 60 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas (3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.