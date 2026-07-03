Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Mets On July 3

Baldwin is hitting for a .255 BA, .338 OBP and .453 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 45 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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