Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Mets On July 29

Baldwin is hitting for a .276 BA, .369 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 58 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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