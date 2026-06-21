Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Brewers On June 21
Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Baldwin is hitting for a .286 BA, .368 OBP and .519 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.