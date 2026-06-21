Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Brewers On June 21

Baldwin is hitting for a .286 BA, .368 OBP and .519 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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