Dominic Smith And Braves Take On White Sox On June 9

Smith is hitting for a .302 BA, .342 OBP and .475 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 24 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Brandon Eisert (1-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start this season.

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