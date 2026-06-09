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Dominic Smith
Atlanta Braves

Dominic Smith

Atlanta Braves • #8 1B

Dominic Smith And Braves Take On White Sox On June 9

Dominic Smith and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .302 BA, .342 OBP and .475 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 24 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Brandon Eisert (1-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Smith

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