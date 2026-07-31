Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Twins On July 31

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .337 OBP and .526 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 38 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 5.21 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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