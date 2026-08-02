Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Twins On Aug. 2

Canzone is hitting for a .258 BA, .337 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 39 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.65 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.

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