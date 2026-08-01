Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Twins On Aug. 1

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .335 OBP and .525 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 39 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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