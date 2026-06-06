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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Tigers On June 6

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .331 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 20 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (2-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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