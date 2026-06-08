Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 8

Canzone is hitting for a .271 BA, .338 OBP and .521 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 21 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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