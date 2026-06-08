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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 8

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 8 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Canzone has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .271 BA, .338 OBP and .521 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 21 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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