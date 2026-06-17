Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 17

Canzone is hitting for a .287 BA, .357 OBP and .555 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .912 and he has scored 25 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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