Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 11
Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Canzone has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .277 BA, .343 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 22 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.