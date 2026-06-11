Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 11

Canzone is hitting for a .277 BA, .343 OBP and .520 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 22 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.

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