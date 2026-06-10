Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Orioles On June 10

Canzone is hitting for a .278 BA, .346 OBP and .528 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 22 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.