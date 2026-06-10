Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Orioles On June 10
Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Canzone has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .278 BA, .346 OBP and .528 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 22 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Orioles.
Brandon Young (4-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.