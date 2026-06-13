Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Nationals On June 13

Canzone is hitting for a .282 BA, .345 OBP and .564 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 25 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (3-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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