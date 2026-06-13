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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Nationals On June 13

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Canzone has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .282 BA, .345 OBP and .564 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored 25 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (3-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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