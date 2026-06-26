Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Guardians On June 26

Canzone is hitting for a .275 BA, .346 OBP and .549 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .896 and he has scored 28 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Joey Cantillo (6-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.