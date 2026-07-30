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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Dodgers On July 30

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .264 BA, .336 OBP and .532 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 38 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.71 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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