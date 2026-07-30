Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Dodgers On July 30

Canzone is hitting for a .264 BA, .336 OBP and .532 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .867 and he has scored 38 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.71 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.