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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Dodgers On July 29

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .263 BA, .333 OBP and .530 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 37 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer (5-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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