Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Dodgers On July 28

Canzone is hitting for a .260 BA, .331 OBP and .508 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 35 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (11-2) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 11-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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