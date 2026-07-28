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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Dodgers On July 28

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .260 BA, .331 OBP and .508 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 35 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (11-2) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 11-2 with a 2.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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