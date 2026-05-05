Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Braves On May 5

Canzone is hitting for a .270 BA, .337 OBP and .486 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 11 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (3-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season.

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