Derek Hill And Phillies Take On Mets On June 26

Hill is hitting for a .250 BA, .304 OBP and .442 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 14 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. Hill has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.

The Mets are sending Zach Thornton (0-1) to make his second start of the season.

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