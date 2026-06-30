Denzer Guzman And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On June 30

Guzman is hitting for a .268 BA, .325 OBP and .437 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Guzman has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.26 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.