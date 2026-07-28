Dean Kremer And Orioles Face Tigers On July 28

Kremer is 1-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.