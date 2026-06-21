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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Take On Rays On June 21

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lile has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .252 BA, .312 OBP and .406 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 42 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs. Lile has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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