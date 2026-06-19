Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Rays On June 19

Lile is hitting for a .257 BA, .316 OBP and .414 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 42 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs. Lile has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Griffin Jax (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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