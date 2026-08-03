Daylen Lile And Nationals Play Phillies On Aug. 3

Lile is hitting for a .248 BA, .299 OBP and .415 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 56 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Lile has recorded 11 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Aaron Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.61 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.