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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Mariners On June 14

Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Lile has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .263 BA, .319 OBP and .424 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 41 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. Lile has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock makes the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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