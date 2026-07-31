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Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Square Off Against Braves On July 31

Daylen Lile and the Washington Nationals will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, July 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lile has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .248 BA, .299 OBP and .418 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 56 runs. In 452 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Lile has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

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