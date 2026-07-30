FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Daylen Lile
Washington Nationals

Daylen Lile

Washington Nationals • #4 CF

Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Braves On July 30

Daylen Lile and his Washington Nationals will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Lile has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lile is hitting for a .245 BA, .297 OBP and .403 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Lile has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (6-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daylen Lile

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News