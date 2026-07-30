Daylen Lile And Nationals Face Braves On July 30

Lile is hitting for a .245 BA, .297 OBP and .403 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 54 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Lile has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (6-4) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.79 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

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