Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Take On Nationals On July 29
Davis Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Schneider has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Schneider is hitting for a .144 BA, .274 OBP and .279 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored 14 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.
Zack Littell (7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.