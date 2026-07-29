Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Take On Nationals On July 29

Schneider is hitting for a .144 BA, .274 OBP and .279 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored 14 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Zack Littell (7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.

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