Davis Schneider And Blue Jays Face Angels On April 20

Schneider is hitting for a .194 BA, .342 OBP and .355 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers (1-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

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