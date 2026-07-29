Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 29

Martin is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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