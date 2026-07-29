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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 29

Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Martin has -146 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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