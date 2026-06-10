Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Braves On June 10

Martin is 8-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday, June 2 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.