Davis Martin And White Sox Square Off Against Braves On June 10
Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Martin has -115 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Martin is 8-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday, June 2 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
The Braves are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.