Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Astros On July 24

Martin is 9-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.