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Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin

Chicago White Sox • #65 SP

Davis Martin And White Sox Take On Astros On July 24

Davis Martin will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros at Rate Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Martin has +112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Martin is 9-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davis Martin

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