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David Peterson
New York Mets

David Peterson

New York Mets • #23 SP

David Peterson And Mets Face Phillies On June 21

David Peterson will get the start for his New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Peterson has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Peterson is 3-5 with a 5.91 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
David Peterson

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