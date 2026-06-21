David Peterson And Mets Face Phillies On June 21

Peterson is 3-5 with a 5.91 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.