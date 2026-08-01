David Peterson And Cubs Take On Yankees On Aug. 1
David Peterson will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Peterson has -148 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Peterson is 6-7 with a 5.80 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.