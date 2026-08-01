David Peterson And Cubs Take On Yankees On Aug. 1

Peterson is 6-7 with a 5.80 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.